Talbot will guard the road net Saturday against the Lightning, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Talbot has won his last five starts, posting a .906 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 11-9-2 this year with a .906 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. Talbot will face a Tampa Bay team that's averaging a league-best 3.63 goals per game.