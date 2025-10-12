default-cbs-image
Talbot will defend the road net against Toronto on Monday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot will get his second straight start after stopping 20 shots in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He also made a relief appearance against Montreal in Detroit's season opener, making four saves on the four shots he faced in 22:37 of action after John Gibson got the hook.

