Talbot will start Sunday's home game against the Capitals, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

After Logan Thompson and John Gibson started Saturday's game, both teams will be switching goaltenders for the second game of the back-to-back, home-and-home set between Detroit and Washington. The 38-year-old Talbot has lost six straight starts, allowing three goals or more in all but one of those contests. Despite the dry spell, he still carries a 9-6-2 record into the game but with a 3.07 GAA and an .883 save percentage.