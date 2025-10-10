Talbot will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Talbot will make his first start of the season, though he saw some action Thursday, replacing John Gibson in the second period with the Red Wings down 5-1, after Gibson stopped only eight of 13 shots. Talbot turned aside all four shots he saw during the final 22:37 of the game. Talbot will face the Maple Leafs who defeated Montreal 5-2 in their home opener Wednesday.