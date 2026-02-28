Talbot will be between the road pipes in Carolina on Saturday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot's last start was Jan. 22, a span of 37 days, though he did come on in relief Jan. 31 versus Colorado. Talbot is 11-7-3 with a 3.00 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are sixth in NHL scoring, generating 3.41 goals per game.