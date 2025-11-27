Talbot allowed five goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Talbot's second loss in a row, and he's allowed 12 goals over his last three outings. He's started five of the last six games, so it's possible he's struggling after sharing the crease with John Gibson for much of the first month of the season. Talbot is down to a 9-4-0 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 14 appearances (12 starts). Both Talbot and Gibson should get a start in the next two games, as the Red Wings host the Lightning on Friday before visiting the Bruins on Saturday.