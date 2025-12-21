Talbot turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

Ethen Frank was able to solve Talbot twice Sunday, but other than that, no other Capitals skater was able to get a puck past the Detroit netminder. Talbot is now 10-6-2 with an .887 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA through 19 appearances this season. The 38-year-old and John Gibson have alternated starts recently, and if that trend continues, Gibson will likely be in goal for the last game before the three-day holiday break against the Stars on Tuesday.