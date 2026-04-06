Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Struggles mid-game in loss
Talbot stopped 15 of 20 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.
Talbot posted a tidy first period before surrendering four goals in Sunday's second period. He would ultimately end up with the loss when Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov tallied the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Overall, Talbot now has a 12-9-5 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The 38-year-old netminder hasn't found the win column since March 2 and has struggled to find his groove since returning to the lineup from an undisclosed injury. He is a risky fantasy option for the rest of the fantasy playoffs, as the Red Wings will likely lean heavily on John Gibson in net for the remainder of their playoff push.
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