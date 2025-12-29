Talbot stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Talbot picked up his second overtime win in a row with this performance. He's allowed four goals on 60 shots over those two victories. Talbot has slipped into the backup role during December, but that's mostly been because of John Gibson's strong play. Talbot is now 11-6-2 with a 2.94 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. The Red Wings have a back-to-back up next, hosting the Jets on Wednesday before visiting the Penguins on Thursday, so both goalies should get a start within the next two games.