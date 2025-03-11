Talbot turned aside 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Detroit out-shot Ottawa 49-23 on the night, but Linus Ullmark stood on his head in the other crease while Talbot got beaten twice while his side was shorthanded. While the 37-year-old netminder can't be blamed for Monday's result, Talbot has lost four straight starts, stumbling to a 3.85 GAA and .850 save percentage over that stretch. With the Wings now trying to find playing time for Petr Mrazek in addition to Talbot and Alex Lyon, the situation between the pipes in Detroit looks very murky.