Talbot was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Blue Jackets.

Talbot has made two starts since the Red Wings resumed play, and he's gone 1-0-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage. He's coming off a win over the Wild on Tuesday but will likely have his hands full against the Blue Jackets, who rank fifth in the league with 3.29 goals per game.