Talbot will guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Talbot has largely lost playing time since the Red Wings traded for Petr Mrazek at the trade deadline. This will be Talbot's first start in five games, though part of his role reduction was his own fault for losing his last four outings. The Golden Knights are a formidable opponent with 19 goals scored over their last six games, though they have just two wins in that span.