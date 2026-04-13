Talbot will start Monday's road game against the Lightning, per the NHL Media Site.

Talbot will look to earn his first win since March 2 after losing or drawing no result in each of his last six appearances. Overall, the 38-year-old netminder has a 12-9-5 record, a 3.07 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 32 outings this season. With the Red Wings eliminated from postseason contention, Monday's start has the potential to be Talbot's last outing of the season. He'll face off against an elite offense in Tampa Bay, which ranks fourth in the NHL with 3.50 goals per game.