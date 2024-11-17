Talbot will defend the road net against LA on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Talbot will get the second half of Detroit's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Friday's 6-4 loss to Anaheim. The 37-year-old Talbot has a 5-2-1 record with one shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage through nine outings this season. The Kings sit 15th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Keeps rolling in OT win•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Defending cage against Pens•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Gives up two goals Friday•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Facing Maple Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Records second straight win•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Getting starting nod Wednesday•