Talbot will defend the road net against LA on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot will get the second half of Detroit's back-to-back after Alex Lyon played in Friday's 6-4 loss to Anaheim. The 37-year-old Talbot has a 5-2-1 record with one shutout, a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage through nine outings this season. The Kings sit 15th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.