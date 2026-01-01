Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Talbot has won his last two outings, allowing four goals on 60 shots in those games. The 38-year-old is starting in the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson earned a 2-1 win over the Jets on Wednesday. The Penguins have scored 18 goals over their last four games, going 3-1-0 in that span.
