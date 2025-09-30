Talbot will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks in Tuesday's preseason game, per the NHL media site.

Talbot will get his second start of the preseason. His first outing was a bit rough, as he allowed two goals on eight shots in just over half of a game. The 38-year-old netminder is projected to handle a backup role to John Gibson this season, though it could become a timeshare if neither goalie gets in a rhythm.