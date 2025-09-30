Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Tending twine versus Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks in Tuesday's preseason game, per the NHL media site.
Talbot will get his second start of the preseason. His first outing was a bit rough, as he allowed two goals on eight shots in just over half of a game. The 38-year-old netminder is projected to handle a backup role to John Gibson this season, though it could become a timeshare if neither goalie gets in a rhythm.
More News
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Drawing start against Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Season ends with loss•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Starting season finale•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Hangs on for win Monday•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Drawing start against Dallas•
-
Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Eighth loss in last 11 starts•