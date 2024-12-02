Talbot (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's road game against Boston, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's game against the Canucks and is being evaluated by a doctor Monday. Head coach Derek Lalonde said that the team hopes to know more about Talbot's status Tuesday, but the 37-year-old will be unavailable for at least one game. Ville Husso will serve as the starting netminder against the Bruins, while Sebastian Cossa will operate as the backup.