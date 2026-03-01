Talbot gave up five goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Talbot still hasn't won in 2026, going 0-2-2 with 16 goals allowed on 150 shots over his last five appearances. The 38-year-old netminder has gotten just eight goals of support in those outings. He's now at an 11-8-4 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. John Gibson has put forth better results, and as long as he can stay healthy, Talbot will be limited to backup duties.