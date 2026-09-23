Head coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday that Bear is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bear appeared in Monday's preseason opener against the Blue Jackets, but he didn't suit up for Tuesday's matchup against the Penguins. McLellan said Bear could miss around a week. As a result, Bear is likely to sit out the Red Wings' final two preseason games. However, even if he were healthy, the 2025 first-round pick wasn't expected to begin the 2026-27 campaign on Detroit's Opening Night roster.