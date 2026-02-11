Bear scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 6-3 win over Red Deer on Tuesday.

Bear has a total of 14 points (six goals, eight helpers) over his last five games. The 19-year-old forward is up to 24 goals, 28 assists and a plus-27 rating across 37 appearances for the Silvertips this season. Bear is still a little behind his pace from last year, which saw him log 82 points in 56 regular-season contests, but he looks poised to close out this year in excellent form.