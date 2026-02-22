Bear scored three goals and added an assist in WHL Everett's 9-0 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Bear crossed the 30-goal and 60-point mark with this leading performance in the win. He has seven goals and five assists over his last 12 outings. The Red Wings prospect has 30 goals, 61 points and a plus-36 rating through 42 appearances this season and continues to be a leader on offense for the Silvertips.