Bear scored three goals in WHL Everett's 6-3 win over Kamloops on Friday.

Bear is up to 23 goals and 48 points across 35 contests for the Silvertips. He's really picked up the pace with 10 points, including five goals, over his last three games. The Red Wings prospect will still be eligible for the WHL next season, but he doesn't have much left to prove in junior hockey.