Bear scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in WHL Everett's 4-1 win over Victoria on Friday.

This was Bear's season debut for the Silvertips, giving them another key piece in what could be a special year. Everett has started 6-0-1 and also boast Landon DuPont, a 16-year-old defenseman who was granted exceptional player status ahead of 2024-25. Bear, a Red Wings prospect, erupted for 82 points, 185 shots on net, 77 PIM and a plus-33 rating over 56 regular-season contests last year. The 18-year-old could be in line for a roster spot with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship this winter.