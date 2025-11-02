Bear scored a goal on eight shots and added two assists in WHL Everett's 7-2 win over Spokane on Saturday.

After a two-point season debut, Bear went a little quiet until Saturday's breakout performance. He's at four goals and eight points through nine appearances for the Silvertips this year. A first-round pick of the Red Wings (13th overall, 2025), Bear will have a year or two more to develop in the WHL before making the jump to the AHL. So far in 2025-26, he's behind the pace of his 40-goal, 82-point from the 2024-25 regular season.