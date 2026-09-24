Bear (upper body) is expected to be out for the next seven to 10 days, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

On Wednesday, Head coach Todd McLellan mentioned that Bear was day-to-day, and he shared the young winger's expected timeline of absence Thursday.The 19-year-old winger suited up for Monday's preseason game before he sat out Tuesday's matchup. Regardless of when he returns from his current upper-body issue, the 13th overall selection from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft has bounds of potential and could see his first stint of NHL later in the 2026-27 campaign if Detroit's forward core experiences a couple of injuries.