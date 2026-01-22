Red Wings' Carter Bear: Tallies twice in WHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bear scored two goals in WHL Everett's 5-3 win over Kelowna on Wednesday.
Bear has five goals and four assists over six contests in January. For the season, he's up to 18 goals and 36 points over 29 appearances in the WHL. The Red Wings prospect continues to show well in his fourth junior campaign, though he is a little behind his 40-goal, 82-point pace from 56 regular-season games last year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Two points in return to WHL play•
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Hat trick, helper in WHL win•
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Logs three-point effort in win•
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Trio of assists in overtime win•
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Racks up three points in WHL win•
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: One of each in season debut•