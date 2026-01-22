Bear scored two goals in WHL Everett's 5-3 win over Kelowna on Wednesday.

Bear has five goals and four assists over six contests in January. For the season, he's up to 18 goals and 36 points over 29 appearances in the WHL. The Red Wings prospect continues to show well in his fourth junior campaign, though he is a little behind his 40-goal, 82-point pace from 56 regular-season games last year.