Bear registered three assists in WHL Everett's 4-3 overtime win over Kamloops on Saturday.

Bear is maintaining a point-per-game pace now in the WHL after his second three-point effort in the last three contests. He has four goals and seven helpers through 11 appearances for the Silvertips. The Red Wings prospect shined brighter in a 40-goal, 82-point effort over 56 regular-season games last year, so his recent uptick in productivity is likely to stick.