Red Wings' Carter Camper: Released from Wings camp
Camper, who's under contract with AHL Grand Rapids, was cut from Red Wings training camp on Thursday.
Camper has undoubtedly benefited from a lengthy stay in Red Wings training camp, but he obviously has no fantasy value away from the big stage.
