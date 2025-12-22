Gylander posted a 22-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-0 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

This was Gylander's first AHL shutout in 10 career appearances at the level. The 24-year-old netminder is in the second and final year of his entry-level contract, but he hasn't had a clear path to playing time for the Griffins, as prospect Sebastian Cossa has commanded a lot of the crease for the AHL's top team. Over seven outings, Gylander has still managed a stellar 6-0-1 record with a 1.57 GAA and a .943 save percentage this season.