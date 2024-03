Gylander signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Tuesday.

Gylander will report to AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season. The Red Wings selected the 22-year-old netminder in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Gylander posted a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 32 games with Colgate University during the 2023-24 campaign.