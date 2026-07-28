Red Wings' Carter Gylander: Signs one-year contract

Gylander signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Gylander split 2025-26 between the AHL and ECHL. He went 7-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and a .942 save percentage for AHL Grand Rapids and 20-9-5 with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage for ECHL Toledo in the regular season. He's likely set for similar usage in 2026-27, as Michal Postava and Trey Augustine will also be in the mix for time with Grand Rapids while John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov handle the goaltending work at the NHL level.