Mazur had a hat trick in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-3 win over Texas on Friday.

Mazur posted 15 points in 20 AHL outings last year, which was enough to earn him his NHL debut, though he got injured on his first shift with the Red Wings. That likely sapped him momentum, and the 23-year-old will need to stay healthy and productive for the Griffins early in 2025-26 to earn another call-up. Even if he gets promoted, Mazur is likely to be ticketed for bottom-six minutes, especially if Detroit has other prospects filling more prominent roles.