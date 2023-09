Mazur (lower body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Stars at the Traverse City prospect tournament, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Initial reports suggest that the injury is minor and Mazur may be able to play again before the end of the tournament. The 21-year-old inked his entry-level contract in March and figures to play with AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24 after posting 37 points in 40 games with the University of Denver last season.