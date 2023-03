Mazur agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Tuesday.

Mazur will link up with AHL Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign before his contract kicks in next season. With the University of Denver this year, the 21-year-old winger racked up 22 goals and 15 assists in 40 games. The 2021 third-round pick will forgo his remaining two years of collegiate eligibility to make the jump to the professional ranks.