Mazur (lower body) is week-to-week, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde told Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Wednesday.

Mazur was originally in the running for a roster spot, but the lower-body injury will prevent that from happening. The new plan is for him to begin the campaign with AHL Grand Rapids. He had 22 goals and 37 points in 40 NCAA outings with the University of Denver as well as three goals and six points in six appearances with Grand Rapids last season.