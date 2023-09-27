Mazur (lower body) is facing an extended absence according to Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings undoubtedly were hoping to get a long look at Mazur in training camp, but the team's third-round (70th overall) pick from 2021 sustained the injury during the Traverse City Prospects Tournament on Sept. 14. This is particularly unfortunate since the injury was initially considered minor. Known for his competitive spirit and grit, Mazur likely will require additional seasoning with AHL Grand Rapids when healthy. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut with the Original Six club.