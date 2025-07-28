Mazur (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Mazur sustained an injury against Utah on March 6 in his NHL debut, resulting in him missing the final 20 games of the regular season. Before his promotion to the big club, he had eight goals and 15 points in 20 regular-season appearances with AHL Grand Rapids. Mazur will compete for a depth role with Detroit during training camp but could spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.