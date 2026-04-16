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Red Wings' Carter Mazur: Sent to Grand Rapids
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1 min read
Mazur was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Mazur was unable to hit the scoresheet in eight NHL games with the Red Wings this season. He had 11 goals and three assists in 14 AHL games before his recall.
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