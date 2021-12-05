Rowney recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Rowney logged a helper on Sam Gagner's first-period marker. It was Rowney's second point in his last four games but just his third of the year. He's added seven shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 14 contests as a part-time option on the fourth line. Rowney is at risk of losing his place in the lineup once Tyler Bertuzzi clears COVID-19 protocols.