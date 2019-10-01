Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Injury delaying NHL arrival
Pearson (undisclosed) will start the season with AHL Grand Rapids once he's healthy, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Pearson is best known at the University of Maine, where he produced 37 goals and 41 assists over 107 games between 2016-19. The center prospect would've been hard-pressed to crack the Opening Night roster with Detroit even if he'd been healthy, so it's best to take a wait-and-see approach with the 22-year-old and his fantasy prospects.
