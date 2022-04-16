site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-chase-pearson-recalled-by-red-wings | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Recalled by Red Wings
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pearson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday under emergency conditions.
It's not evident who Pearson will be replacing on the roster, but he will join the Red Wings for the second time this season and will provide depth at the center spot.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read