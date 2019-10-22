Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Returns to action in minors
Pearson (undisclosed) logged one shot in Saturday's 3-0 loss to AHL Texas.
Pearson is playing in his first full professional season after suiting up with the University of Maine last year. The 22-year-old should probably be considered a long shot for a call-up in 2019-20 and will more likely spend the entirety of the year in the minors.
