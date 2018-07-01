Red Wings' Chris Terry: Assigned to Detroit for two years
Terry secured a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday.
Terry has compiled 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) over 152 career contests between the Hurricanes and Habs. The Red Wings are flush with scoring wingers, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Terry kept at the AHL level for the majority of the 2018-19 campaign. He checks out as a solid depth option, though.
