Red Wings' Chris Terry: Designated for waivers
Terry was waived by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Terry requires waivers in order to be sent to AHL Grand Rapids. He's merely a depth option for the Wings who hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 campaign with Montreal.
