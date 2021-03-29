Djoos managed an assist Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Djoos simply dumped the puck off to Darren Helm in his own end, but the originating sequence culminated in an Evgeny Svechnikov tally to open the scoring in the contest. Djoos doesn't play enough to warrant fantasy consideration in season-long leagues, but he does have three goals and two assists through eight contests to make for an interesting streaming option in DFS formats.