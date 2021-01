Djoos was designated as a non-roster player by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings claimed Djoos off the waiver wire Saturday at the expense of the Ducks organization. There are some rumblings that the defenseman may be in quarantine prior to joining his new team, though we are still waiting for official word on that being the case. Darren Helm (undisclosed) and Jared McIsaac (shoulder) were also placed on non-roster IR by Detroit to start the season.