Djoos managed to pick up an assist Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

While Djoos is planted in a third-pairing role, the Swedish defenseman has averaged 3:25 of ice time on the man advantage. His latest helper was a 5-on-5 assist to Anthony Mantha, but as long as he's sharing the ice with these marquee forwards, there is sneaky deep-league value with Djoos.