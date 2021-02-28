DJoos scored a power-play goal on his only shot and provided two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Djoos walked in from the point and buried a wrister from the slot to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead late in the middle stanza. It was the second goal of the year for the 26-year-old and his first career power-play tally. The first-year Red Wing has chipped in with five points in 19 games.