Djoos scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Djoos' first goal as a Red Wing was a lovely one. The 26-year-old weaved his way in from the point and sniped a shot from the slot to knot the game at 2-2 with 14:11 left in regulation. It was just the sixth career goal in 132 NHL games for Djoos, whose previous stops included Washington and Anaheim.