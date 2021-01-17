Djoos (Covid-19) will emerge from quarantine Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill relayed this update on Djoos, adding that the next step for the defenseman is to get him practicing again. This effectively rules him out for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, but we suspect he isn't too far from a return.
